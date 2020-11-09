New data: Where are the most coronavirus cases reported in Butler County?

Most of the coronavirus cases reported in Butler County have continued to come from Miami University students and five ZIP codes that have at least 900 cases each.
That comes from the Butler County General Health District’s latest detailed report.
Miami students and ZIP codes 45011, 45014, 45044, 45013 and 45069 account for about 79% of the cases in the county, which totaled 10, 242 as of the newest report. There have been 135 deaths in Butler County.
A look at these numbers:
Miami students: 2,404 cases, up 1.1% from the previous week.
45011: 1,395 cases, up 13.4% from the previous week
45014: 1,244 cases, up 11.8% from the previous week
45044: 1,159 cases, up 14.4% from the previous week
45013: 999 cases, up 13.1% from the previous week
45069: 911 cases, up 15.6% from the previous week