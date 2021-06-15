New Costco could come to Liberty Twp. as part of $133 million development: 5 things to know

A new Costco store and 434 “renter-by-choice” apartments could be coming to Liberty Twp. if officials approve a zoning change.
Here are five things to know about the project:
Where would it be?
Freedom Pointe is a proposed $133 million mixed use development at the northeast corner of Cox Road and Liberty Way. It that envisions the big box store, apartments that will cater to empty-nesters and millennial professionals, office, medical, retail, restaurants and a hotel on the 88-acre site. The developer needs a zone change because Liberty Twp. development plans don’t currently allow big box stores or apartments in that area.
The Costco is a highlight
The closest Costco to that area now is in Deerfield Twp. at 9691 Waterstone Blvd. There are 12 current locations in Ohio.
What would it mean for the area?
The application notes the project would create approximately 578 construction jobs with a projected economic impact of $223 million. The application doesn’t indicate how many jobs the Costco and other retail operations and hotel could bring.
What comes next?
The Butler County Planning Commission was scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter last week. Then it will come before the township zoning commission and McKinney said she expects the trustees will get it in July.
What they’re saying
“My personal opinion I love all development in Liberty Twp. I think we need to be looking a lot deeper and a lot harder for development in today’s world, because there just isn’t the gleaming glass and steel office towers being built any longer,” said Liberty Twp. Trustee Steve Schramm. “I am anxiously looking for any and all good quality development opportunities, and that area I think is in need of some movement, we’ve been kind of stagnant.”