New Costco could come to Liberty Twp. as part of $133 million development: 5 things to know

The closest Costco to that area now is in Deerfield Twp. at 9691 Waterstone Blvd. There are 12 current locations in Ohio.

What would it mean for the area?

The application notes the project would create approximately 578 construction jobs with a projected economic impact of $223 million. The application doesn’t indicate how many jobs the Costco and other retail operations and hotel could bring.

What comes next?

The Butler County Planning Commission was scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter last week. Then it will come before the township zoning commission and McKinney said she expects the trustees will get it in July.

What they’re saying

“My personal opinion I love all development in Liberty Twp. I think we need to be looking a lot deeper and a lot harder for development in today’s world, because there just isn’t the gleaming glass and steel office towers being built any longer,” said Liberty Twp. Trustee Steve Schramm. “I am anxiously looking for any and all good quality development opportunities, and that area I think is in need of some movement, we’ve been kind of stagnant.”