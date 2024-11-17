New ‘Cookie, Cupcake, Cake’ show on Hulu includes Hamilton baker as contestant

“Cookie, Cupcake, Cake” is hosted by food celebrity Buddy Valastro, who was the subject of the hit TV show, “Cake Boss,” and owns Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey. It is also hosted by Samantha Seneviratne, a baker and cookbook author.

Hulu announced the show in a “What to Watch” article, and the contestants began revealing their participation on it this weekend.

“This was such an exciting and fun experience. I’m so happy to share this with all of you,” says a post by Luke’s Custom Cakes on Facebook.

Heizer grew up in Trenton and graduated from Edgewood High School in 2017. In a 2021 interview with the Journal-News he said he began his cake-designing with cakes depicting Ironman and Dora the Explorer.