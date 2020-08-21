New convenience store coming to Second Ward intersection in Hamilton

Hamilton City Council recently approved new plans for the site at 1157 Central Ave. because there were major changes since the proposal made for the location in late 2019.

The proposal is for a 6,300-square-foot building, One tenant is to be a convenience store with a walk-in cooler, beer cave, kitchen and food preparation area and a drive-thru sales window on the south side of the building, facing Knightsbridge It will also have five gas-station pumps that can serve up to 10 vehicles at once.

Occupants for the other two tenant spaces have not been announced. The city has been in conversations with owners of the property since 2013. Harris and others in the Second Ward hope that the neighborhood will again develop businesses that can make the area more vibrant and able to serve residents of the area. Miami University planning students in 2019 created a development plan for the neighborhood.