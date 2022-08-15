New Cincinnati Zoo hippo is named ‘Fritz’

“Fiona only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own,” said Gorsuch.

The baby’s estimated due date was set for Aug. 15, but caretakers said a hippo’s birth window could be 30 days before or after that estimation.

Zoo officials said Bibi and her newborn will be kept separated from 5-year-old Fiona and 19-year-old Tucker so that mom and baby have plenty of time to bond.

The baby boy still isn’t visible to the public yet, but zoo members have access to cameras in the outdoor habitat and can watch all the action happening at Hippo Cove live from 8:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m.

WCPO’s Christian DeLuc contributed to this report.