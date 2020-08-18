New Butler County brewery took advantage of coronavirus down time

“Business has been good and stable,” O’Harra said. “We’re excited about the new release (of beers).”

N.E.W. Ales is already in several places in the area such as the Swire Inn; Spoken Bicycle; Bourbon’s Craft Kitchen and Bar, all in Middletown; Doc’s Place in Lebanon; Franklin Tavern; Hidden Valley Orchard; Ameristop in Waynesville; and at two places in Hocking Hills.

O’Harra said they will continue to focus on the distribution of their products this fall.

She said the brewery currently has on tap three Hazy IPA’s; an Imperial IPA; a pineapple/blackberry sour; and a Kolsch. She said the beers would be rotated through the seasons and they are currently working an Oktoberfest beer and a pumpkin beer.

N.E.W. Ales is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturdays.