New bar and restaurant coming to entertainment complex in West Chester

Lori’s Roadhouse, a 24,000-square-foot venue that eventually will include a 5,000-square-foot patio, will be located adjacent to the West Chester Antique Center, 4924 Union Center Pavilion Drive.

Greg Fisher, owner of JTF Construction of Fairfield and co-owner of Lori’s Roadhouse, said the renovation of the building will cost about $1.4 million.