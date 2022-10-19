New airline at CVG airport begins service in February

Those cheapest ticket costs only include one personal item and do not include carry-on bags or checked bags. Prices double when you add a carry-on and a checked bag.

Breeze will be the only commercial airline that offers nonstop service to San Francisco from CVG and is a drastically cheaper option with its nonstop service to Charleston than the competing American Airlines.

The airline was recently named the 2nd best Domestic Airline by Travel & Leisure readers. It was founded by the same man who started Jet Blue airlines twenty years ago.

The company’s fleet consists of several Airbus 220-300 planes and two types of smaller Embraer-style planes.

Breeze also serves more than two dozen other locations that can connect flights, primarily in the southwest and eastern part of the U.S.