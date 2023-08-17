BreakingNews
National Weather Service says tornado touched down in Trenton

44 minutes ago
A weak tornado was on the ground for four minutes in the Trenton area Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The circulation is estimated to have been on the ground from 7:50 p.m. to 7:54 p.m.

The tornado is believed to have first touched down in the vicinity of Chrisholm MetroPark in the Historical Farmstead area north of Woodsdale Road, according to the National Weather Service statement. Tree damage was observed in the northwest section of the park.

The circulation then likely crossed Woodsdale Road and the Great Miami River as it moved southeast, however no damage was reported likely due to the weak nature of the tornado and lack of road access.

The weather service said evidence was then found south of the river in a neighborhood west of Wright Brothers Memorial Highway (Ohio 4).

Security camera video from a residence on Dedham Drive shows a circulation quickly moving through the area. Small limbs were reported down in that neighborhood.

“Given the lack of damage to surrounding structures, the tornado was likely very weak as it dissipated,” the National Weather Service said. “In combination with other video evidence received and available radar data, confidence was high enough to confirm a tornado between these two locations.”

