National Donut Day: How to celebrate on the Butler County Donut Trail

The Donut Trail has become a major part of Butler County’s culinary culture. Every donut shop features their own specialties, such as the “Ugly” from Central Pastry Shop or a “Raspberry Cheesecake” donut from The Donut Spot to Jupiter Coffee & Donuts signature “Miami Maple Merger” or a “S’mores” donut from Kelly’s Bakery.

In its sixth year, the Donut Trail is gaining more national attention than ever before, including recently being featured in the spring edition of Chevy New Roads Magazine. The Donut Trail started in January 2016 with nine stores.

The Donut Trail is now comprised of 13 mom-and-pop donut shops that are located in communities across Butler County. Participants can pick up a passport at an individual shop, or download it at www.gettothebc.com/donut-trail.

A couple of years ago, a video from Delish came out about the Donut Trail, which now has had more than 14 million views.

“When that video came out, we had a pair of flight attendants from Florida who used their day off to literally fly from Florida to Ohio to do the Donut Trail,” said Tracy Kocher, vice president of marketing and communications for Butler County Visitors Bureau. “It’s a lot of fun to see the enthusiasm as people complete it … The joy is infectious.”

Donut Shops on the Butler County Donut Trail include:

Central Pastry Shop - 1518 Central Avenue, Middletown, (513) 423-4431

Holtman’s Donuts - 9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester, (513) 755-1261

Jupiter Coffee & Donuts - 5353 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, (513) 829-7674 - Open for carry-out and curbside pick-up.

Kelly’s Bakery - 1335 Main Street, Hamilton, (513) 285-4040

Martin’s Donuts - 4 W. State Street, Trenton, (513) 988-0883

Milton’s Donuts - 3533 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, (513) 422-8612

Mimi’s Donuts & Bakery – 2267 Millville Ave., Hamilton, (513) 280-1911 - Open for carry-out, Thursday - Sunday.

Oxford Doughnut Shoppe – 120 S. Locust St., Oxford, (513) 523-9911

Ross Bakery – 1051 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, (513) 894-9016

Stan the Donut Man – 7967 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, (513) 759-0016

The Donut Dude – 7132 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Liberty Twp., (513) 847-4005

The Donut Hole by Milton’s – 8268 Princeton-Glendale Road, West Chester, (513) 422-8612

The Donut Spot – 5148 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield, (513) 863-7033