When gas prices go up, changing the way you drive can stretch your fuel just a bit farther

Here are seven tips from experts for drivers looking to use less gas:

Drive slower, or use cruise control

Vehicles are designed for maximum efficiency around highway speeds, said Sean Tucker, managing editor for compact and full-size vehicles at Kelley Blue Book.

“Stick to 65 (mph, 105 kph) on the highway,” Tucker said. “Today’s cars are geared to be most efficient at that speed, and you lose quite a bit of fuel efficiency the faster you go.”

Some estimates suggest slowing down increases gas mileage as much as 14%.

“If you have a hard time doing that, cruise control is your friend," Tucker said. This maintains a set vehicle speed, which cuts the need to press on the gas pedal, and avoids fluctuations like jerky acceleration or hard braking.

Experts also recommend coasting to stoplights, whether there is a red light ahead or a green light that is likely to change soon.

Limit idling

Use a vehicle’s automatic start-stop ignition, experts say. This shuts off the engine at stoplights or when idling, and restarts it once the accelerator is pressed.

“If you’re stuck in traffic and you see it bumper to bumper for a while and you have start-stop, don’t turn that off," said David Bennett, AAA senior automotive manager. "Allow the engine to turn on and off as it’s needed.”

That's especially true for when drivers don't need to blast air conditioning while waiting for long periods of time.

Reduce your car's drag and drop extra weight

Many drivers have roof racks on top of their vehicles or bike racks on the back. It takes extra fuel to push that structure through the air — experts have found it can cost several miles per gallon.

“If you’re not actually using those devices, it’s like dragging a parachute behind your car,” Crossen said. “Any other type of accessories that basically cause drag, you want to lose those.”

If you're carrying heavy items in your back seat, trunk or truck bed, and you don't need them, leave them at home.

Check your tire pressure and look to other maintenance, too

Experts say it's important that tires are properly inflated, based on what the vehicle's manual recommends. Checking tire pressure every other fill-up is one suggestion.

“Lower-inflated tires will increase the resistance on the road, so properly inflated, the vehicle is going to drive a little bit smoother and be able to accelerate properly,” Bennett said. Expect an impact on gas mileage by as much as 10%, estimates say.

Auto shops might also be able to make some simple changes to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

“If you’re finding that you are not getting close to what you’re supposed to, then you need to go to the mechanic," Tucker said.

For example, they might replace the air filter, or oxygen sensors that tell the engine how rich to make the fuel mixture.

Consider carpooling and combining trips

Figure out a carpool if you can, and you're effectively splitting costs with the other participants.

And be more thoughtful in planning and organizing your driving to make fewer trips overall.

“Don’t make unnecessary stops. Don’t drive all the way across town just to save a dollar on eggs,” Crossen said. “Plan your trips. Don’t drive if you don’t have to.”

What fuel are you buying, and where?