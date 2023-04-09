‘Nashville Writer’s Round’ featuring Chris Gelbuda comes to Hamilton

“Usually, these writer’s rounds consist of giant hit songwriters who go up there and play their songs that everybody’s heard of. I do the songwriter’s rounds a little bit differently. I don’t just bring out country singers. I bring out people that work in pop, and in other genres, because I find the shows to be more exciting when it’s not just one genre,” said Chris Gelbuda.

Basically, I’m bringing out a bunch of great writers, including Carey Ott, who is originally from Chicago. He’s an Indy/rock writer. And Tim Fagan, who has won a Grammy Award in pop music, and he works in a couple other genres, too, he said.

“I’m trying to bring a nice, diverse group of folks, musically, and get people excited about hearing some cool songs,” Gelbuda said.

Like David Shaw and The Revivalists, Gelbuda is a RiversEdge veteran. He’s played at David Shaw’s Big River Get Down multiple times, and he was on last year’s line-up. He’s also written songs with Shaw.

“I hold a lot of the music that I’ve written with Hamilton’s own David Shaw very dear to my heart, because he’s just one of the most talented human beings that’s ever walked the face of the earth. So, that makes me really excited to come to Hamilton because I know that’s where Dave’s from,” Gelbuda said.

He said he first met Shaw at a Grateful Dead show in Chicago.

“My buddy said, hey, you guys should write a song sometime,’ and we were both like, ‘yeah, totally.’ Then, we actually did, and we ended up having a really magical musical relationship, and a really important friendship for me. He’s a very special guy,” Gelbuda said.

Ott and Fagan also have extensive resumes in Nashville and beyond. Ott’s work with The Greencards helped to earn the band a Grammy nomination for “Best Folk Album.” Fagan co-wrote the Colbie Caillat/Jason Mraz duet “Lucky,” which won a Grammy for best pop collaboration with vocals.

“It’s not just a concert. Of course, they’ll be singing, playing, and sharing their music with us, but there will be behind-the-scenes storytelling, and discussions about the songs. They’ll share about how they write their songs and put them together, and they’ll also perform the songs live on stage in a beautiful, intimate setting at the Fitton Family Theater,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

How to go

What: Nashville Writer’s Round featuring Chris Gelbuda with Carey Ott and Tim Fagan

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $32 for members; $39 for non-members. Event sponsored in part by Matandy Steel

More Info.: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110. Cash bar available throughout the evening