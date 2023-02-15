NAACP leader: ‘Time to go to work’ after Middletown sees first double homicide in three years

Marc Dixon, first vice president of the local NAACP, called the meeting “the first step toward changing our community. It’s time to go to work.”

The group plans to have another meeting in two weeks at the same church.

After much discussion and brain-storming, Jeff Wilder, 48, pastor at First Christian Church, warned the group: “None of this will change overnight.”

Davis said there are numerous educational programs available in the Middletown City School District, but they need to be extended beyond high school. She’d like opportunities available for those 18 to 30. She said there is “a gap in services.”

Several of those who spoke during the meeting addressed the need to teach young men financial responsibility. Dixon said at-risk men need to “find a solution” for revenue rather than the streets. If they obtain “long-term” financial stability, they won’t have to be worried about their safety, he said.

Dixon, a father of three children, two sons and one daughter, said the city needs to take the necessary steps to “not let these kids get lost.”