Multiple Fairfield board and commission seats need filled: How to get involved

Nine registered voters in the City of Fairfield are needed to fill volunteer vacancies on six Fairfield boards or commissions.
The vacancies on the Board of Zoning Appeals, Civil Service Commission, Cultural Arts Advisory Commission, Environmental Commission, Parks and Recreation Board, and Sustainability Commission need to be filled by April 1 when current terms end.
Applications for the unpaid, voluntary positions are available in the clerk of council’s office, 5350 Pleasant Ave., during business hours, or online at fairfield-city.org/443/Boards-Commissions-Online-Application The deadline for applying is Jan. 16, 2026.
Volunteers needed, qualifications and descriptions for each group are:
- Board of Zoning Appeals: one, five-year term; hears appeals of zoning decisions and has authority to grant zoning variances
- Civil Service Commission: one, three-month position to fill a vacancy, with possibility of re-appointment to a full, 3-year term, administers the provisions of the general laws of Ohio for classified employees of city and Fairfield schools
- Cultural Arts Advisory Commission: one, three-year positions; acts as advisory group to the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Board in arts or cultural venues
- Environmental Commission: three, three-year terms; serves as advisory board to Parks and Recreation Board on environmental and conservation issues
- Parks and Recreation Board: one, three-year, must live in Third Ward; duties include determine programming and activities regarding parks and recreation, authorization of monies/awarding of contracts for the operation and maintenance of the city’s parks and recreation programs
- Sustainability Commission: two, three-year terms available, duties include serving as advisory body to council to meet goals in the Fairfield Sustains plan
