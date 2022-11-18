journal-news logo
Multiple callers report Hamilton house fire

21 minutes ago

Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in Hamilton.

Multiple callers reported the fire around 3:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hanover Street, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office communications center.

No injuries have been reported.

We are on the way and will update this report.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

