Multiple 911 calls reported shooting of Hamilton man in the head

A Hamilton man died Monday in a Montgomery County hospital of a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.
Daiquon Peterson, 25, of Lane Street, died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, and Hamilton detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about Peterson’s death is asked to call Detective Steve Hamilton at 513-868-5811, ext. 1274.
Peterson was shot Sunday night. At about 8:20 p.m., three 911 calls were received by dispatchers reporting a man had been shot in a vehicle in the 2300 block of Dixie Highway.
One caller said he heard about 15 gunshots near the McDonald’s on Dixie.
Another male caller told dispatchers, “There has been a shootout. It (vehicle) is in the ally. I think somebody is bleeding out.”
Another caller said, “Somebody is shot. I think he got hit in the head. In the ally by McDonald’s. I just seen it. He is in a car. He is slumped over.”
Peterson was transported to a Butler County hospital then later transported by medical helicopter to a Dayton hospital, where he died.