Mr. Redlegs surprises Butler Tech students as Cincinnati Reds help celebrate special needs program

And the life-skills learning program, which teaches recent high school graduates transitional work skills, is the only one in Ohio this year to be honored.

The Reds’ mascot and Butler Tech officials recently celebrated the national honor with young adult Project LIFE students at career school’s Natural Science school campus in Monroe.

According to officials from the officials from the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society, the Butler Tech program, which has in recent years has been adopted in all 50 states, is deserving of its top 20 “Ability Transcends Challenges” honor for this year’s winning learning programs and businesses.

“The Ability Transcends Challenges Award celebrates organizations that are leading the way in creating inclusive workplaces and opportunities for individuals with disabilities,” said Kandi Pickard, president and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society.

“Project LIFE at Butler Tech embodies this spirit, demonstrating how commitment, innovation, and support can transform lives and set a standard for inclusion across communities and workplaces alike,” said Pickard, whose organization partners with the baseball trainers association in honoring the special needs and physical disabilities programs nationwide.

Since 2017, districts across the country have adopted Butler Tech’s national replication model to meet local needs while maintaining the program’s core values: empowering special needs adult and high school students with resources, confidence and real-world readiness to thrive.

“Over the years, Project LIFE has prepared young adults for meaningful employment,” said Shawn Hoff, Project Life replication coordinator.

“Over 90% of Project LIFE interns nationwide have met intended outcomes towards meaningful employment. This program is truly transforming lives and changing expectations for what inclusion looks like in schools, workplaces and communities across the country,” said Hoff during the program’s celebration ceremony with students.