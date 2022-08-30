Movies in the Park, hosted by 17 Strong organization, aims to spur neighborhood connections

HAMILTON — Local families will have an opportunity to have fun together and enjoy ‘Movies in the Park’ presented by 17 Strong in partnership with the City of Hamilton and the Hamilton Parks Conservancy.
“This is just one more avenue for residents to be involved and engaged with 17 Strong, and it’s a chance to get to know their neighbors. It’s a fun thing to do that all families can join in on,” said Brooke Wells, a customer experience specialist with the department of neighborhoods for the City of Hamilton.
All of the movies will start at dusk — around 8:30 to 9 p.m. Each open to the public and free to attend. In addition, free popcorn and water is provided to the first 100 guests. Guests may bring lawn chairs and blankets to the park.
“We partner with the Hamilton Parks Conservancy to be able to hold the movies in different park locations around the city and we have residents who are interested in taking the lead in hosting the movie in the park, so it’s a partnership with them as well,’
Resident Arnita Gunn has helped to organize the programming for the community, Wells said. Volunteers have helped to promote 17 Strong Movies in the Park and they are involved in helping to host it in their neighborhoods.
“We do have some neighborhood leaders who are very involved and engaged in their neighborhoods. So, we look to them to help organize the events, and get people there. We want residents to have something fun to do in different corners of the city, and in the different parks, between neighborhoods,” Wells said.
There are three more 17 Strong Movies in the Park events are scheduled for this season. The first one, featuring the movie “Troop Beverly Hills” was in June at Marcum Park. On average, about 50 to 60 guests have turned out for each event.
Other movies that will be shown in Hamilton parks this year will include “Moana” this Saturday at Marcum Park and “Sing 2″ on Oct. 1 at Veterans Park. This is the second year for the 17 Strong Movies in the Park.
“It was a big hit last year, so we wanted to do it again this year. It also brings programming to our parks, and that’s a partnership with Hamilton Parks Conservancy,” said Wells. “It’s a good way to start a conversation and enjoy a fun movie.”
The idea for 17 Strong Movies in the Park is to bring neighbors together. he movie series is funded by 17 Strong. The organization works to create safe, clean and engaged neighborhoods.
For more information about 17 Strong Movies in the Park, go to www.17stronghamilton.org.
