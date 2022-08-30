Movies in the Park, hosted by 17 Strong organization, aims to spur neighborhood connections

“We do have some neighborhood leaders who are very involved and engaged in their neighborhoods. So, we look to them to help organize the events, and get people there. We want residents to have something fun to do in different corners of the city, and in the different parks, between neighborhoods,” Wells said.

There are three more 17 Strong Movies in the Park events are scheduled for this season. The first one, featuring the movie “Troop Beverly Hills” was in June at Marcum Park. On average, about 50 to 60 guests have turned out for each event.

Other movies that will be shown in Hamilton parks this year will include “Moana” this Saturday at Marcum Park and “Sing 2″ on Oct. 1 at Veterans Park. This is the second year for the 17 Strong Movies in the Park.

“It was a big hit last year, so we wanted to do it again this year. It also brings programming to our parks, and that’s a partnership with Hamilton Parks Conservancy,” said Wells. “It’s a good way to start a conversation and enjoy a fun movie.”

The idea for 17 Strong Movies in the Park is to bring neighbors together. he movie series is funded by 17 Strong. The organization works to create safe, clean and engaged neighborhoods.

For more information about 17 Strong Movies in the Park, go to www.17stronghamilton.org.