Motorcyclist reaches nearly 90 mph before crashing in Butler County pursuit

A motorcyclist speeding in Oxford June 14 ignored a police officer pursuing him and reached greater speeds in an attempt to get away but ended up crashing into a yard and fleeing a short distance on foot before surrendering.

The officer was operating radar in the 4300 block of Kehr Road at 11:11 p.m. when he clocked the motorcycle traveling 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. He pulled into the roadway to get behind it heading southbound. The report noted the officer had initiated the emergency lights and siren, but the motorcycle accelerated reaching a speed of 88 mph.