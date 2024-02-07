Motorcyclist flown after crash in Madison Twp.

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Madison Twp.
The single-vehicle crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Elk Creek Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcyclist was taken by CareFlight medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The rider was the only person on the motorcycle when it crashed, a dispatcher said.
Madison Twp. medics met the helicopter at a landing zone set up at Trenton Fire Department on North Miami Street in Trenton.
It is not clear what led to the crash nor the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries.
In Other News
1
Butler County sheriff ramps up training, security after FBI warning of...
2
Council divided on spending $3M to build aquatic center at Atrium YMCA
3
Historic partnership: Butler Tech, Miami, Hamilton create new...
4
Contact the Journal-News
5
Church-based homeless shelter seeing ‘incredibly high’ number of...