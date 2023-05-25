Mother charged with child endangering after 2-year-old found wandering in Middletown

A mother has been booked into the Middletown City Jail after her 2-year-old was found outside wandering early this morning on 17th Avenue, according to police.
Middletown police posted a photo this morning of the boy wrapped in a blanket on social media asking if anyone recognized the child. About 8:15 a.m., a follow up post indicted the parent had been found.
Sgt. Earl Nelson said someone spotted the boy on a doorbell camera and police were notified. Officers found the mother about two hours later. She indicated the child got out of the residence on his own, Nelson said.
The woman has been charged with child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor and the child is with a family member.
The incident remains under investigation.
