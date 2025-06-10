More than 850,000 visits were made to Fairfield’s parks in 2024

Both are good things, city officials say. It enhances two of the city’s main focuses: quality of life and economic development.

In 2024 there were more than 850,000 visits to Fairfield’s 24 parks, said Chris Addison, parks and recreation superintendent. That number approaches one million when golf rounds, community events, aquatic center visits, programs, classes, theater tickets and rentals are added in.

“That’s a really important number that we can brag about and can talk about in terms of community impact,” Addison said.

“That’s (almost) a million interactions of people going on site, enjoying the parks, staying active, taking our classes, trying something new, participating in education, socializing.”

Nationally, communities average 10.6 acres of park land per 1,000 residents, according to the National Recreation and Park Association. In Fairfield there are 12.3 acres per 1,000 residents.

Based on the city’s population, Fairfield averages 1,587 residents for each park, compared to the national average of 2,386 residents per park, Addison said.

“We’re ahead of the national average. We recoup about 47.1 percent of what we spend on our parks — the national average is 25.2 percent.”

The park receiving the highest number of visitors last year – aside from sports parks Waterworks (206,600) and Grange (111,900) – was Harbin, with 170,700 visits. Village Green followed with 113,000 visits.

Other parks by number of visits were: Furfield dog park, 51,100; Fairfield Youth Football Fields, 45,300; Point Pleasant, 40,400 and Marsh Park fishing lake, 39,900.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

“Every single one of those numbers is a growth on 2023’s (numbers) – anywhere from four to 17 percent,” Addison said.

With the addition of the splash pad and new playgrounds at Harbin Park and improvements planned for Marsh, those numbers are expected to grow again this year.

“(Improvements) are a huge driver of people both inside and outside of the community to come see Fairfield. We think this is going to significantly impact economic development,” Addison said.

“People are going to stop here. They’re going to buy gas here. They’re going to go to the restaurants here.”

Adding to those numbers this year will be the more than 30 community events, said Adam Sackenheim, assistant city administrator.

“These are the programs and spaces that truly enhance the quality of life in our city, protect the natural habitat, and provide a wide array of leisure and cultural opportunities for all residents,’’ said Scott Timmer, city administrator.

The Groovin’ on the Green summer concert series is expanding from six shows to 10 this year. Summer movies are moving from Thursday to Friday nights.

The stage orientation for the Fridays by the Lake concerts at Marsh Park is being reoriented to face east – towards the lake. More programming is planned at the Community Arts Center.

“The focus remains on bringing residents together, providing opportunities to engage with one another in a welcoming ... environment, and helping build a community identity – in other words, adding quality of life,’’ Sackenheim said.

“We’re offering more. It’s something the community wants. It’s something the community embraces. It helps drive local commerce and exposure to the Town Center.”