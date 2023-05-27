More than 580 registered sex offenders live in Butler County, sheriff’s annual check shows

Sheriff Richard Jones said he takes extreme precautions when it comes to registered sex offenders. Although periodically throughout the year checks are made on registered sex offenders, annually, teams are organized to conduct a mass verification of offenders living in the community.

Explore Butler County part of statewide update of equipment to track registered sex offenders

As of Wednesday, more than 580 registered sex offenders were living in Butler County. Teams conducted verifications throughout the day. Of the 100 verifications, conducted four were not compliant and will be investigated by the Sex Offender Registrations and Notification Division.