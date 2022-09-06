More than 50 vendors planned for Finds on the Farm craft show

Niederman Family Farm started the craft show in 2020. This is the third annual Finds on the Farm. Guests will be able to enjoy and explore the sights and sounds of a farm, while shopping. The market will also be open and offer fall favorites, such as apple butter, pumpkin butter, black bean and corn salsa, and more.

“We started this in 2020 during COVID. When indoor activities were being cancelled, there was still an acceptance for being outside. So, we took that opportunity to invite crafters and vendors to the farm, and it was very well received. So, we’ve continued to do it ever since,” Niederman said.

There will be a variety of crafters on-site, including jewelry, candles and home décor to aprons, wreathes and more. Niederman’s will also have their warm, cinnamon sugar donuts available at the event.

“It’s so fun to see the variety. We have everything from earrings and jewelry to candles, baked goods and specialty baked items, clothing, yard art, jams and jellies, crocheted baby blankets and handcrafted hand towels, and so much more. It’s a great way to start Christmas shopping a little bit early,” Niederman said.

The event has also expanded with an additional spring event, so there are craft events in the fall and in the spring. There has been overwhelming support from the community, both from vendors and shoppers, alike.

“This is the beginning of our fall season, so it’s a great time to pick up those fall favorites from the market, but it’s also a great opportunity to support local, and when you’re supporting the crafters, they’re our friends and neighbors, and it’s just great to support our families that are local,” Niederman said.

How to go

What: Finds on the Farm Fall Craft Show

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Niederman Family Farm, 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

Cost: Free

More info: Visit www.niedermanfamilyfarm.com