More teens affording driver’s education with Butler Tech program covering costs

Among those newly mobile teens is Kadie Davidson, a New Miami High School senior in Butler Tech’s Animal & Veterinary Science Program.

Davidson was the first student to apply for and complete the Drive to Succeed scholarship program, according to Butler Tech officials.

When Davidson learned about the opportunity, she was balancing a demanding academic schedule at the Natural Science Center (NSC) and athletics at New Miami High School. As a multi-sport athlete, working enough hours to cover the cost of driver’s education was not realistic.

“I play a lot of sports, and every season I’m in something,” Davidson said. “I didn’t have time to work, and driver’s ed is expensive. When I saw the grant, I knew it was my opportunity.”

Transportation had become a challenge, not just for Davidson but for her family. Between school, practices, and games at her home district, relying on rides added pressure to an already full schedule.

“I didn’t want to put everything on my mom,” she said. “She already works so much, and I didn’t want her having to drive me everywhere just so I could keep doing what I love.”

Through the Drive to Succeed, Davidson completed the classroom portion of driver’s education online before moving into behind-the-wheel training through Butler Tech. Determined to earn her license, she completed the entire program in under two months while continuing to balance school and sports.

Earning her license changed her daily routine and eased the burden on her family.

“Now my mom doesn’t have to leave work to pick me up or rearrange her whole day,” Davidson said. “It changed everything for our family.”

The Butler Tech program “gave me something I wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise,” she said. “Without this, I probably would have had to wait until I was older. It gave me independence.”

That’s a main part of the program’s goal, said Butler Tech Spokeswoman A.J. Huff.

“This (state) grant allowed us to be intentional with every dollar and maximize impact. By delivering the program in-house and partnering across campuses, we supported 95 students from start to finish,” said Huff.

“It’s a powerful example of what happens when resources are aligned directly with student needs.”

More information on the program and its student training locations in Butler and Clermont counties is on Butler Tech’s website.