Miami University unveils major AMHUB school in Hamilton

The unique partnerships involving Miami, Butler Tech, Butler County, the city of Hamilton, state backing and dozens of private manufacturing companies saw employees, supporters and local and state political leaders mix with an overflow crowd heralding the launch of unique project to join area schools with private industry.

“This shows the power of collaboration,” noted Ande Durojaiye, Miami’s vice president for strategy and partnerships, in a statement announcing learning and training center’s opening in the 375,000-square-foot former corporate headquarters of the Champion Paper Company off Knightsbridge Road.

“The AM Hub is a space that provides the training, upskilling, and talent development that our community needs. This is a real driver of economic mobility,” said Durojaiye.

William Sprankles, superintendent of Butler Tech, said the partnerships are about strengthening America’s workforce from the ground up.

The Butler Tech portion of the expansive learning facility opened to area high school students last month.

“The Advanced Manufacturing Workforce and Innovation Hub is a national model for how education, industry and higher education can work together to prepare highly skilled, industry-ready talent,” said Sprankles.

“By aligning hands-on training with rigorous academics and real employer needs, we’re helping ensure the United States remains competitive in advanced manufacturing — while creating clear, attainable pathways for students to move from education into meaningful, high-demand careers.”

The new facility expands the Miami University Regionals Hamilton campus, which is adjacent to the AM Hub grounds.

According to Miami officials, students at AM Hub begin their pathway at Butler Tech, with the opportunity to progress to associate and bachelor’s degrees in Engineering Technology at Miami Regionals and undergraduate and graduate programs in the College of Engineering and Computing on the university’s main Oxford campus.

“The Advanced Manufacturing Workforce and Innovation Hub strengthens our region by connecting career technical education at Butler Tech with college pathways at Miami University,” said Travis Hunt, principal of AM Hub.

“Together, we’re preparing students with real-world skills while building the advanced manufacturing workforce our employers need to grow and compete,” said Hunt.

Durojaiye said “I am excited about how in three, five, or 10 years people will talk about AM Hub as a shining example of what K-12, higher education, and industry collaboration looks like.”

“We came together with the best interests of our community and potential students in mind and worked together to find a way to support those efforts.”

Mohammad Mayyas, assistant dean for strategic priorities and chair of the Department of Engineering Technology at Miami said “living and working daily in this shared space with our industry partners, Butler Tech career-technical students, and Miami engineering technology faculty and students is truly pioneering.”

“Seeing learners move seamlessly across pathways — side by side, hands-on, and industry-focused — allows us to break traditional boundaries and continuously innovate how we teach, learn, and prepare the workforce needed to define the future,” said Mayyas.