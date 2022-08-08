Liberty Way ramp to I-75 to be closed at night this week

The southbound I-75 ramp to Liberty Way will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and the Liberty Way ramp to northbound I-75 will close during the same hours from Wednesday through Saturday. The closures are weather permitting.

The $32 million Liberty Way fix is the largest project on county Engineer Greg Wilkens’ to-do list this year. The project also includes two new roundabouts in the Veterans Boulevard extension. Construction started last year and $16 million worth of work will be completed this year.