Liberty Way ramp to I-75 to be closed at night this week

LIBERTY TWP. — There are nightly ramp closures at the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange scheduled for this week as work continues on the massive reconfiguration project.
The southbound I-75 ramp to Liberty Way will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and the Liberty Way ramp to northbound I-75 will close during the same hours from Wednesday through Saturday. The closures are weather permitting.
The $32 million Liberty Way fix is the largest project on county Engineer Greg Wilkens’ to-do list this year. The project also includes two new roundabouts in the Veterans Boulevard extension. Construction started last year and $16 million worth of work will be completed this year.
Drivers are encouraged to plan their nighttime routes accordingly. Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
