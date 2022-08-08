BreakingNews
Lakota board member Boddy and lawyer blast coming motion changing visitation policy
Liberty Way ramp to I-75 to be closed at night this week

Construction continues on the OH 129, Liberty Way and I-75 interchange modification Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

26 minutes ago

LIBERTY TWP. — There are nightly ramp closures at the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange scheduled for this week as work continues on the massive reconfiguration project.

The southbound I-75 ramp to Liberty Way will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and the Liberty Way ramp to northbound I-75 will close during the same hours from Wednesday through Saturday. The closures are weather permitting.

The $32 million Liberty Way fix is the largest project on county Engineer Greg Wilkens’ to-do list this year. The project also includes two new roundabouts in the Veterans Boulevard extension. Construction started last year and $16 million worth of work will be completed this year.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their nighttime routes accordingly. Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

