Monroe’s street paving program starts next week: Where will it happen?

Lebanon Street from Breaden Lane to American Way and will consist of base repairs only at this time.

During these weeks, the crews are scheduled to be working Monday thru Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists are asked to please observe crews working and follow the direction of the flaggers. Expect short delays, no closures are expected at this time.

For more information, contact John Bodiker of the Monroe Public Works Department, at 513-727-8953.