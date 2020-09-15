X

Monroe’s street paving program starts next week: Where will it happen?

Monroe's annual paving program will start the week of Sept. 20 and is anticipated to be completed by Oct. 6. Paving work will be on Salzman Road, Clark and Lebanon streets. FILE PHOTO Monroe City Council has approved the contract for the 2018 street resurfacing program. Seven streets, plus the City Building parking lot and Mound Cemetery, will be paved this year. STAFF FILE PHOTO
By Ed Richter

Starting the week of Sept. 20, Monroe’s 2020 Paving Program will begin, weather permitting.

City officials said the John R. Jurgensen Company will be doing the paving work this year which is expected to be completed by Oct. 6.

The project consists of:

North Salzman Road from Ohio 63 to the north past the Kohl’s Distribution Center that will consist of milling, pavement repairs, resurfacing, striping, and sign replacement.

Clark Street from Ohio 63 to the south terminus and will consist of base repairs only at this time.

Lebanon Street from Breaden Lane to American Way and will consist of base repairs only at this time.

During these weeks, the crews are scheduled to be working Monday thru Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists are asked to please observe crews working and follow the direction of the flaggers. Expect short delays, no closures are expected at this time.

For more information, contact John Bodiker of the Monroe Public Works Department, at 513-727-8953.

