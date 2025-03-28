Monroe seeks to recoup administration expenses with new fee

The administrative fee will be added on invoices issued by the city. This fee aims to recover costs associated with collecting, processing and preparing invoice documentation, according to city documents.

The administrative fee would be calculated as 15% of the base invoice amount, be added to the total amount due, be non-refundable unless the underlying invoice is canceled due to city error and apply uniformly across all city departments that issue invoices requiring documentation processing.

It addresses the city’s need to recoup administrative expenses through an “appropriate fee structure,” according to documents.

Council member Tom Hagedorn asked what type of invoices would see a 15% administration fee added if the ordinance passes.

City Manager Larry Lester gave an example of a motorist crashing into a light pole or street light. He said if there was an insurance claim, city staff would have “significant time” invested along with the time field personnel would spend clearing the scene or making repairs to the damages.

After hearing Lester’s example, Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh said: “Don’t have an accident in Monroe. That’s what I hear you saying.”