Monroe Schools giving students architectural tours for feedback in designing new high school

The Monroe school system is in the planning stage of building a new $62 million, stand-alone high school on its 2-12 grade campus scheduled to open in August 2028.

While districts generally solicit school parents and other local adults’ opinions in any building of new schools, Monroe is pursuing a unique strategy by transporting students on tours and incorporating their impressions and input into creating a new high school.

“We are still in the very early stages of design for the new high school, but one thing is clear—the students need to be part of the process,” Robert Buskirk, superintendent of Monroe Schools, told the Journal-News.

“Even though many of them will have graduated by the time it’s complete, this project is deeply important to them. It’s a source of pride for our entire community,” said Buskirk.

Monroe High School Principal Tom Prohaska, who traveled with the students, said the teens “took notes on the different things they saw in academic and athletic spaces, and the layouts of each building and where things are located.”

“Their feedback will help guide the committee that’s ultimately tasked with designing and constructing our new building,” said Prohaska.

Monroe’s current high school is one of three wings of a large, 2-12 grade building on its Yankee Road campus. The fast-growing district has in recent years experienced classroom overcrowding and projected continued enrollment growth was one of the main drivers of Monroe officials seeking and receiving voter approval of a tax bond issue 2024 to help finance a new high school building on the campus.

Though he won’t be part of the first class of students to move into the new high school, Aidan McMonigle appreciated the opportunity to help give the coming school more student friendly design elements.

“I think the new building will completely change every aspect at Monroe. I’m excited that the hallways won’t be as crowded and there will be a lot of new spaces and opportunities for students,” said McMonigle.

“And I really liked some of the ways that school colors and school pride were implemented throughout the whole school: hallways, lockers, gyms and on the walls.”

Classmate Caroline Wilcox said her design recommendation notes during the tours included the importance of spacious learning areas for future Monroe students.

“Some of the things that we’ve been seeing in these other high schools that we want to incorporate into our new high school would be the open space, windows and high ceilings,” said Wilcox.

Such features, she said, “lets a lot of natural light into the building and I think that students have more of a desire to learn when they don’t feel confined in a space.”

Buskirk said he appreciated the teens’ help.

“Our students have incredible insight and ideas, and we want to ensure their voices are heard as we create a school that will serve generations to come.”