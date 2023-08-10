Monroe residents will see permit fees for city initiated projects lowered from $500 to $50

MONROE — City Council listened to the concerns of Monroe residents and reduced the permit fee associated with a city initiated assessment projects from $500 to $50.

The emergency legislation was passed unanimously during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The Public Works Committee met on Aug. 1, and recommended that the $500 deposit fee not apply to city initiated assessment projects, said Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh.

Council said the goal of the $500 deposit was to ensure that contractors completed work that followed city specifications, but instead, contractors instructed residents to pay the refundable fee.

Assistant City Manager Kacey Waggaman said that created “unintentional and unforeseen consequences” for some residents.

Jacob Burton, the city’s finance director, said the 14 residents who paid the $500 permit fee will be reimbursed, minus the $50 fee, probably by the end of the week.

Mayor Keith Funk thanked city staff and committees for “mobilizing quickly” to change the legislation.

Several citizens addressed the curb repairs in the older Brittany Heights subdivision during the last two City Council meetings. One of those residents, Terry Turner, who lives on Wexford Way, said he didn’t understand why the city wanted to completely replace his curbs when only 30 feet was in bad condition.

Replacing the entire curb would cost him $3,000 more, he said.

Public Works Director Gary Morton said when small portions of curbs are replaced that creates more joints that causes the concrete to “fail prematurely” due to water.

Morton said residents can either hire a contractor or use a contractor hired by the city. He said estimates that were mailed to residents were “on the high side” while the actual cost may be a “significantly lower number.”

For instance, he said, a $4,000 estimate may be $2,000. The final figures will be based on the number of residents who use the city contractor. City Council will have to award the contract, Morton said.

Other business

It appears Monroe will extend its moratorium on new marijuana businesses in the city. The moratorium ends on Oct. 7.

K. Philip Callahan, the city’s law director, suggested extending the moratorium three to six months so council could “digest” the Nov. 7 election when Ohio voters will decide whether to make legalize recreational marijuana.

Dr. Kelly Clark, a council member, said the city, by waiting until after the election, would get “a free look” at how Monroe voters feel about legalizing recreational marijuana.

That vote, she said, could “significantly change the landscape” of marijuana businesses, she said.

Council member Michael Graves, who has been outspoken against marijuana dispensaries in the city, said he didn’t want those businesses “littering (Ohio) 63.” Monroe should invest its time and money attracting businesses that “make the city better,” he said.