Monroe officials consider solar panels at city buildings to save money

Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh questioned how the city would secure the panels and was concerned about a car accidentally crashing into the panels. Other council members asked whether there could be a better use of that downtown property for future development.

Eventually, council decided to not pursue panels at City Hall.

Panels would be installed on the ground at the fire station on Ohio 4 and on the roofs of the fire station on Main Street and the police station, according to Brock.

The solar panel companies said Monroe would be eligible for nearly $6,000 in yearly solar renewable energy credits. Brock said the city possible could use some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds or apply other grants.

Brock said he’d like to start the bidding process in March. No vote was taken Tuesday night.

In other news: Vice Mayor Keith Funk was elected mayor and council member Christina McElfresh was elected vice mayor. Both are two-year positions. Funk has served on council for six years and McElfresh for four years.

Both were voted to their positions by fellow council members, 4-3.

New council members Marc Bellapianta, Kelly Clark and Ben Wagner were sworn in by Law Director Philip Callahan.

Monroe’s seven-person city council has 18 years of experience, according to city records.