Monroe officials consider solar panels at city buildings to save money

Monroe City Manager Bill Brock made a presentation Tuesday night asking for city council’s input regarding potentially installing solar panels at four city-owned sites for an estimated cost of $1.1 million.
The estimated savings over 25 years, the warranty of the solar panels, would be $1.5 million, according to documents prepared by Paff Electric and Solar and PRO Lighting and Solar.
The panels would be installed on the ground or on the roof, depending on the design of the building, Brock said.
The proposed sites include City Hall, 233 S. Main St.; Fire Station No. 61, 3 S. Main St; Fire Station No. 62, 6262 Hamilton Middletown Road; and Police Station, 601 S. Main St.
Brock said the angled roof on City Hall would make it “very difficult” for roof solar panels to be installed. He suggested placing the panels on the ground in an area behind the U.S. Post Office.
Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh questioned how the city would secure the panels and was concerned about a car accidentally crashing into the panels. Other council members asked whether there could be a better use of that downtown property for future development.
Eventually, council decided to not pursue panels at City Hall.
Panels would be installed on the ground at the fire station on Ohio 4 and on the roofs of the fire station on Main Street and the police station, according to Brock.
The solar panel companies said Monroe would be eligible for nearly $6,000 in yearly solar renewable energy credits. Brock said the city possible could use some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds or apply other grants.
Brock said he’d like to start the bidding process in March. No vote was taken Tuesday night.
In other news: Vice Mayor Keith Funk was elected mayor and council member Christina McElfresh was elected vice mayor. Both are two-year positions. Funk has served on council for six years and McElfresh for four years.
Both were voted to their positions by fellow council members, 4-3.
New council members Marc Bellapianta, Kelly Clark and Ben Wagner were sworn in by Law Director Philip Callahan.
Monroe’s seven-person city council has 18 years of experience, according to city records.
