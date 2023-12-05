Monroe names 2 finalists for city manager’s position

The search has resulted in two applicants — Monroe’s Acting City Manager Kacey L. Waggaman and Larry Lester, operations director of the city of Hilliard — being scheduled for a second interview.

Council is expected to decide by Wednesday whether or not to provide a conditional offer to one of the two final applicants or, move forward with second interviews of other applicants, city officials said. The contract is expected to be for three years at an annual salary of $135,000 to $175,000.

Besides Waggaman and Lester, the other finalists were: Michael Brillhart, administrator city of Wapakoneta; David Lynch, director and grant specialist of Muni-Grants; Jennifer Patterson, assistant to the Monroe city manager; Katie Smiddy, CFO for Hamilton County Council Action Agency; and Patrick Turnbill, public works director, city of Centerville.

Monroe’s former city manager, William “Bill” Brock, who served for 20 years, the longest tenure of any Butler County city manager, announced his resignation in July. Brock has accepted a position with the engineering firm CT Consultants in Blue Ash.

In August, the city hired Management Advisory Group out of Westerville, Ohio, to conduct an executive search services to find the next city manager at a cost of $22,500.