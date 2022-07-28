journal-news logo
Monroe hopes to hire 3 police officers, add full-time SRO assigned to Butler Tech

Monroe police Chief Bob Buchanan hopes City Council will authorize the hiring of three police officers. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Monroe police Chief Bob Buchanan hopes City Council will authorize the hiring of three police officers. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By
45 minutes ago
Monroe has 36 police officers and that staffing level is “not safe,” he told City Council.

Monroe police Chief Bob Buchanan said his department hopes City Council will authorize the hiring of three police officers so one full-time School Resource Officer can be assigned to Butler Tech Natural Science Center.

Monroe has 36 police officers, three short of the number recommended by the 2017 safety study, Buchanan told City Council during its Tuesday night meeting. He said his department has two SROs, one assigned full-time to the Monroe City School District and an officer who works with the Monroe district and Butler Tech.

He said Butler Tech officials contacted him requesting a full-time officer.

Monroe police Chief Bob Buchanan.

Monroe police Chief Bob Buchanan.

Since his department is down one officer and two officers are on medical leave, his officers are working extensive overtime, according to Buchanan, He said this month the department is averaging three patrol officers on the street per shirt and that’s “not safe.”

Buchanan figured during the summer months, the SROs could work street patrol, but they’re busy running Safety Town and other community programs, he said.

He’s looking to hire entry level or lateral positions from the 25 candidates, but he doesn’t expect to hire three officers from that pool. Hiring officers, he said, is “a struggle for us.”

Mayor Keith Funk questioned how the hiring would impact the city’s general fund. City Manager Bill Brock said the officers wouldn’t be hired this year, so the city would have to look at the financial forecast years out.

But Brock said since the police department is down one officer, there is “sufficient” funds in the public safety budget to pay for any new officers.

If City Council approves the legislation at its next meeting on Aug. 9, Buchanan said it would take months to hire and train the new officers.

