Monroe hopes to hire 3 police officers, add full-time SRO assigned to Butler Tech

Buchanan figured during the summer months, the SROs could work street patrol, but they’re busy running Safety Town and other community programs, he said.

He’s looking to hire entry level or lateral positions from the 25 candidates, but he doesn’t expect to hire three officers from that pool. Hiring officers, he said, is “a struggle for us.”

Mayor Keith Funk questioned how the hiring would impact the city’s general fund. City Manager Bill Brock said the officers wouldn’t be hired this year, so the city would have to look at the financial forecast years out.

But Brock said since the police department is down one officer, there is “sufficient” funds in the public safety budget to pay for any new officers.

If City Council approves the legislation at its next meeting on Aug. 9, Buchanan said it would take months to hire and train the new officers.