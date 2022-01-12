Monroe council elects new mayor, vice mayor

Vice Mayor Keith Funk was elected mayor and council member Christina McElfresh was elected vice mayor prior to Tuesday’s city council meeting, the first of 2022.
Both are two-year terms. Funk has served on council for six years and McElfresh for four years.
Funk and McElfresh both expressed interest in serving as mayor. Funk received four votes and McElfresh received three from council members.
McElfresh and newcomer Marc Bellapianta said they were interested in the vice mayor position. McElfresh received four of the seven votes.
New council members Bellapianta, Kelly Clark and Ben Wagner were sworn in by Law Director Philip Callahan.
Monroe’s seven-person city council has 18 years of experience, according to city records.
