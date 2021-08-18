Monroe council considers rezoning 35 acres so owners can sell property

Chesar said the owners have no pending sale and their goal is to sell the 35 acres in one lot.

IN OTHER NEWS:

City Manager Bill Brock said he hopes to present the speed study on Ohio 63 at the next council meeting on Aug. 24.

Council had voted to spend $7,125 on a speed study on Ohio 63 between Interstate 75 and Yankee Road after a double fatal crash occurred May 14 at Ohio 63 and Main Street. Brock told council that since the Ohio Department of Transportation controls the speed limit on Ohio 63, the city must conduct a study before the state will consider lowering the speed limit from 50 miles per hour.

Council member Todd Hickman questioned why construction of the city’s dog park appears to be at “a standstill.”

Public Works Director Gary Morton said the concrete has been poured and the fence posts installed. He’s waiting for the contractor to install the fence.

When asked why the fence hasn’t been installed, Morton said “its hard to control contractors” because of the demand for their services.

Hickman said the dog park has been on the city’s plans for numerous years and at one time it was proposed to be called Monroever Dog Park.

“It’s cute,” Hickman said of the name that plays off the city’s name.