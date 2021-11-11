Monroe considers pedestrian/bike bridge over Ohio 4 near former Americana park

The City of Monroe is one step closer to building a pedestrian/bike bridge over Ohio 4 near Bicentennial Commons Park, the former Americana Amusement Park.
Council agreed during its meeting Tuesday to pay LJB Inc. nearly $9,000 to conduct a study to determine the preliminary construction costs for a shared-use path bridge over Ohio 4 just north of Roden Park Drive.
City Manager Bill Brock told council he has discussed the idea with the Ohio Department of Transportation officials and they’re supportive of the project.
The bridge is needed due to the increased foot and bike traffic expected to be generated when the park and Great Miami River Trail are fully operational, according to Brock. He said Ohio 4, a divided highway, is too dangerous for people to cross without a bridge.
He called a bridge “the best option,” but warned it would be “very expensive,” though no figures were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting. Once Monroe knows of a “good number” for the construction costs it would enable the city to apply for grants, he said.
Monroe Vice Mayor Keith Funk called the bridge “a great idea” and “most viable option” because residents need safe access to the community park.
When asked after the council meeting if there was a similar pedestrian bridge in the region, Brock mentioned the $3.5 million Wright State Way bridge over I-675 near Wright State University in Fairborn. That bridge, which opened in 2015, provides a safe walkway across the highway between Beavercreek and Fairborn and was a project of LJB.
The 467-foot long and 12-foot wide pedestrian bridge was partially funded with $2.4 million in federal money, $70,000 from Wright State University and $20,000 from Clark State Community College.
Brock said Monroe’s bridge would be a much smaller project but the city would seek financial assistance.
He envisions an Americans with Disabilities Act approved ramp wide enough for walkers and bicyclists.
LJB is expected to complete the study within 60 days from authorization to proceed, according to the city.
The Monroe amusement park opened in 1922 and closed 80 years later. The estimated $15 million project that may take 10 to 15 years to complete will change the former park into a multi-purpose community park, Monroe city leaders said.
About the Author