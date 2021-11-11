Monroe considers pedestrian/bike bridge over Ohio 4 near former Americana park

Monroe Vice Mayor Keith Funk called the bridge “a great idea” and “most viable option” because residents need safe access to the community park.

When asked after the council meeting if there was a similar pedestrian bridge in the region, Brock mentioned the $3.5 million Wright State Way bridge over I-675 near Wright State University in Fairborn. That bridge, which opened in 2015, provides a safe walkway across the highway between Beavercreek and Fairborn and was a project of LJB.

The 467-foot long and 12-foot wide pedestrian bridge was partially funded with $2.4 million in federal money, $70,000 from Wright State University and $20,000 from Clark State Community College.

Brock said Monroe’s bridge would be a much smaller project but the city would seek financial assistance.

He envisions an Americans with Disabilities Act approved ramp wide enough for walkers and bicyclists.

LJB is expected to complete the study within 60 days from authorization to proceed, according to the city.

The Monroe amusement park opened in 1922 and closed 80 years later. The estimated $15 million project that may take 10 to 15 years to complete will change the former park into a multi-purpose community park, Monroe city leaders said.