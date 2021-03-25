Monroe considering nearly $1.4 million for waterline project on Cincinnati-Dayton Road

He said having eight-inch and 12-inch pipes constricts the water flow in the city and causes “hiccups in the system.”

Morton said this is the most expensive and “key phase” in the city’s three-year plan to improve water services to the residents. He said the cost of the design work is allocated in this year’s budget and the construction cost would come out of the 2022 budget.

The improved infrastructure would “help our system from every stand point,” Morton said.

He wants council to consider the legislation now to start the design and engineering so bidding can begin in early January when they’re typically lower, he told council.

Funk said the plan “makes sense” but he questioned whether the impact to the water system is worth the cost.

Callahan asked Morton again how long the line has needed replaced and when told the break occurred 10-12 years ago, Callahan said he didn’t see why it was an emergency.