Monroe considering nearly $1.4 million for waterline project on Cincinnati-Dayton Road

Monroe City Council was divided about whether to spend an estimated $87,000 on design, engineering support and soil testing and $1.3 million on construction of a waterline under a major intersection.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, there was a first reading of the resolution that would allow City Manager Bill Brock to enter into a professional engineering services agreement with Fishbeck for the project at Cincinnati-Dayton Road near Ohio 63.
Mayor Jason Frentzel and council members Keith Funk, Anna Hale and Christina McElfresh approved the first reading of the legislation, while council members Tom Callahan and Todd Hickman voted against moving forward. Robert Routson was absent from the meeting.
Brock was asked to present additional information to council before the second reading of the resolution at the next meeting on April 13. Frentzel said council could approve, reject or table the resolution at that meeting.
Gary Morton, public works director, said about 10-12 years ago there was a water main break under Cincinnati-Dayton Road and since the source of the leak wasn’t found, the line was shut off. He said the line needs to be re-established with 12-inch pipe that would allow the city to better fill the Mound and North Main Street water tanks.
He said having eight-inch and 12-inch pipes constricts the water flow in the city and causes “hiccups in the system.”
Morton said this is the most expensive and “key phase” in the city’s three-year plan to improve water services to the residents. He said the cost of the design work is allocated in this year’s budget and the construction cost would come out of the 2022 budget.
The improved infrastructure would “help our system from every stand point,” Morton said.
He wants council to consider the legislation now to start the design and engineering so bidding can begin in early January when they’re typically lower, he told council.
Funk said the plan “makes sense” but he questioned whether the impact to the water system is worth the cost.
Callahan asked Morton again how long the line has needed replaced and when told the break occurred 10-12 years ago, Callahan said he didn’t see why it was an emergency.