Monroe adds six firefighters, promotes three others

Fire department is fully staffed with retirements pending.
The city of Monroe's Law Director Philip Callahan swears in six new firefighters/paramedics/EMTs during a recent City Council meeting. From left: Patrick Murray, Owen Shaw, Zachary Cain, Eric Cifuentes, Brandon Durrough and Christopher Rice. RICK McCRABB/CONTRIBUTOR

1 hour ago
Monroe’s fire department, after recently hiring six firefighters/paramedics/EMTs, is fully staffed until pending retirements become official, said Fire Chief David Leverage.

The Monroe department has 42 employees in operations and five support staff, he said. Fourteen firefighters work each shift at the department’s two fire stations.

Leverage said how departments hire full-time firefighters has changed over the years due to smaller departments reducing the number of part-time and volunteer firefighters and the competition for new employees.

There was a time when departments typically hired firefighters who were working part-time in other departments. But now, he said, firefighters are being hired right out of the fire academy.

That means the new recruits need to be taught life skills, everything from how to wash laundry to how to cook and clean, Leverage said.

The six firefighters were sworn in by Law Director Philip Callahan and three others were promoted recently during a City Council meeting that was attended by numerous family members, friends and fellow firefighters.

Zach Cain, Eric Cifuentes, Brandon Durrough, Patrick Murray, Christopher Rice and Owen Shaw were hired as firefighters/paramedic/EMTs.

Joe Carey, a member of the fire department for nine years, was promoted to fire lieutenant. Zach Bernard, who worked six years for the Middletown Division of Fire and the last 10 with Monroe, was promoted to battalion chief. Steve Sarver was named assistant fire chief

Monroe Law Director Philip Callahan performs a swearing in ceremony of three members of the Monroe fire department who were recently promoted during a City Council meeting. From left: Assistant Fire Chief Steve Sarver, Battalion Chief Zach Bernard and Lt. Joe Carey. RICK McCRABB/CONTRIBUTOR

icon to expand image

Leverage said Bernard, a member of the department’s honor guard, will continue overseeing the special operations program.

“He has high standards not only for himself, but those he works with,” Leverage said. “He makes the department better. I have no doubt he will excel in this new position.”

Leverage called Sarver, who has an associate’s degree from Sinclair Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University, “a great asset” to the department and he looks forward to working with him for years to come.

