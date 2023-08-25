Mojo Triathlon returns to VOA MetroPark: Deadline to register is Thursday

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Participants of all skill levels are expected to turn out for the Mojo Triathlon at VOA MetroPark this weekend — an event that attracts more than 400 racegoers who will run, bike and swim to the finish line.

“This is a great race for anyone and everyone, and what I mean by that is the distances aren’t overwhelming. Even the ‘run’ is a 5K, which people can walk. It’s a great introduction to the sport to see if you like it. It’s also fun to get together with a group of people that you have some common interests or goals,” said Race Director Perry Hock.

He said a participant might not like swimming, but they enjoy cycling and running. Another participant could be a cyclist who is looking for something different, or there may be an individual who finally decides to do something to get in shape with swimming, cycling, and a three-mile walk.

Additionally, there are relay teams that participate, where one individual focuses on a particular discipline. So, the triathlon offers a lot of flexibility for its participants. People from all walks of life participate.

“They all finish … if you finish a triathlon, you’re a triathlete, no matter your size, no matter your age, not how much or little effort you put into it,” Hock said.

The Mojo Triathlon is Sunday at the Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, and it begins at 7 a.m. The first swimmers will enter the VOA Lake around 7:20 a.m.

The registration deadline was Thursday.

This is the eighth year for the Mojo Triathlon, which was started by Paul Heintz, the previous owner of Mojo Running in West Chester Twp. Heintz retired and sold the business to Queen City Running. Mark Hecquet previously served as the race director and the race has been at VOA MetroPark since its inception.

Hock said a race of this size tends to draw participants from across the region. Within a two-to-three-hour drive, there’s Cincinnati, Columbus, Lexington, Louisville, and Indianapolis. The first Mojo Triathlon was held on Father’s Day in 2015.

Doug Turner, a board member for the Mojo Triathlon Club and a triathlon participant, said locally, the club aims to enhance the sport of triathlon through organizing races, training sessions, events and by providing funds to reduce the financials barriers to the sport.

“I felt it was appropriate for me to give back, not only to the sport in general, but to a club, specifically, that I’ve gotten so much from,” Turner said of his involvement with the club.

The club currently has about 85 members. About 60 of the members will participate in the triathlon. Other members of the club will act as event volunteers.

“The thing I’m the proudest of is the community really comes out to support this race, both in terms of participation, but also to volunteer and as sponsors. So, I extend my thanks to those who volunteer and support the race financially to help ensure its longevity,” Turner said.

