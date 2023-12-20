Modernization reason for Liberty Twp. UDF’s demolition and new construction

“We are always evaluating our current stores and looking for new stores across our markets,” said Mark Wilson, corporate head of Human Resources for UDF. “That location was built about 20 years ago before all of the development in Liberty Twp.”

The area around the store has seen significant development in the last decade including the addition of Liberty Center, the Liberty Way interchange and apartments and townhomes just east of the location.

“Given the growth, it was ideal for us to update the store,” Wilson said.

The old building was about 4,000-square-feet and the new store is significantly larger at 6,300 square feet.

“It will be a food centric model,” Wilson said. “There will be a larger serving area for fresh baked goods and hand-dipped ice cream. We will have all day breakfast offerings, sandwiches and sides.”

The updated store will feature a kiosk ordering system for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and other items. It will also allow for online ordering and delivery through UDFs delivery partners.

There will be larger indoor and outdoor seating areas as well according to Wilson.

Sixteen gas pumps are also part of the design.

UDF currently has 173 stores across the region in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. This Liberty Twp. location is expected to employ between 15 and 25 associates.

“It is a much more food centric store,” Wilson said. ”We recently launched a line of cupcakes which will be delivered daily. We are hoping to have the store open as quickly as possible.”