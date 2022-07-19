Model T Ford Tour participants making way around area, showing off cars

The group ended the Monday with youth activities at Pohlman Lanes in Hamilton.

For today, the group plans to caravan its way up through Oxford by way of Reily-Millville Road before heading to Richmond, Ind., said Miller. But along the way they plan to make a donut stop.

“Between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. is when they’ll be leaving, headed out to Reily-Millville Road,” said Miller. From there, they’re going to Hueston Woods for the new nature center, and from there, they’re headed to Richmond, Ind. for the Model T Museum.”

The Model Ts will be at the Holiday Auto Theatre this evening, which is also open to the public, to watch “Secondhand Lions.”

On Wednesday, they’ll be on a hay press tour in Dillsboro, Ind. during the day and that evening they’ll have activities at Petals & Wicks and Pinball Garage.

For Thursday, the tour will continue to Oldenburg, Ind. with a stop at the Salty Dog Museum, and Friday will be out at Metamora and Laural Dam. There will be a closing banquet at Spooky Nook on Friday evening.

Participants may also be in the annual Hamilton Fairfield Antique Car Show and Parade happening Saturday morning.

The parade will kick off at the Butler County Courthouse at 10 High St. and travel from Hamilton, to Fairfield, and return to Hamilton. It will begin at 1 p.m. The stop in Fairfield is from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., the cars will return to the Butler County Courthouse.

This is the first time the Model T Ford Club International has been to Hamilton, but there have been smaller Model T tours previously, the last time, though was in 2012. The international club likely won’t be back next year, or in the near future, as Miller said it travels to a different city every year.