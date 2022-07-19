Model T Ford Tour participants making way around area, showing off cars

Hundreds of Model T Fords can be seen around Butler County and beyond as they tour the region, supporting many local businesses along the way.
The 65th annual Model T Tour is hosted by the Model T Ford Club International at Spooky Nook at Champion Mill, which is the first public event at the still under construction multi-event complex in downtown Hamilton. Around 230 of the historic car that was first introduced in 1908 are in for the convention, which is bringing in more than 500 people from across the country, and some from Canada and London. Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton is also hosting some of the Model T guests.
The start of the annual Model T Tour “has been great,” said organizer BJ Miller. “(Sunday), it poured down rain but we still had a good time.” The car show as held at Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield.
They ended the opening day with a fashion show and Flub’s ice cream at Spooky Nook.
On Monday, the Model Ts toured Preble County and its historic covered bridges around the Eaton area. They arrived back late Monday afternoon and some took a ceramics class at InsideOut Studios.
The group ended the Monday with youth activities at Pohlman Lanes in Hamilton.
For today, the group plans to caravan its way up through Oxford by way of Reily-Millville Road before heading to Richmond, Ind., said Miller. But along the way they plan to make a donut stop.
“Between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. is when they’ll be leaving, headed out to Reily-Millville Road,” said Miller. From there, they’re going to Hueston Woods for the new nature center, and from there, they’re headed to Richmond, Ind. for the Model T Museum.”
The Model Ts will be at the Holiday Auto Theatre this evening, which is also open to the public, to watch “Secondhand Lions.”
On Wednesday, they’ll be on a hay press tour in Dillsboro, Ind. during the day and that evening they’ll have activities at Petals & Wicks and Pinball Garage.
For Thursday, the tour will continue to Oldenburg, Ind. with a stop at the Salty Dog Museum, and Friday will be out at Metamora and Laural Dam. There will be a closing banquet at Spooky Nook on Friday evening.
Participants may also be in the annual Hamilton Fairfield Antique Car Show and Parade happening Saturday morning.
The parade will kick off at the Butler County Courthouse at 10 High St. and travel from Hamilton, to Fairfield, and return to Hamilton. It will begin at 1 p.m. The stop in Fairfield is from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
At 2:30 p.m., the cars will return to the Butler County Courthouse.
This is the first time the Model T Ford Club International has been to Hamilton, but there have been smaller Model T tours previously, the last time, though was in 2012. The international club likely won’t be back next year, or in the near future, as Miller said it travels to a different city every year.
About the Author