Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

MLK Day march in West Chester canceled due to COVID-19 surge

The annual West Chester Twp. Martin Luther King, Jr. march has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
caption arrowCaption
The annual West Chester Twp. Martin Luther King, Jr. march has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

News
By , Staff Writer
29 minutes ago
Virtual program, student awards will air on television Monday

Organizers for the annual West Chester Twp. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day “Live the Dream March for Unity” has been cancelled due to the surge of COVID-19.

Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations organizers announced the Live the Dream March for Unity will not be held in person on Monday. Instead, they are asking people to make a donation of non-perishable food or personal care items through the end of February to help vulnerable families in the community.

Donations may be made at:

  • Edge Teen Center
  • Boys and Girls Club
  • MidPointe Library West Chester location
  • MidPointe Library Liberty Center location
  • West Chester Township Administration Building
  • West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance

Donations will be distributed through the food pantries at Reach Out Lakota and Faith Community United Methodist Church.

People may also tune in to West Chester TV on YouTube or Spectrum at noon Monday to watch the virtual program and student awards ceremony. It will feature student essay winners, music from a virtual community choir, and a message from keynote speaker, Rev. Kendall Wright.

In Other News
1
Fairfield grad Jackson Carman feels ‘blessed’ to be in the playoffs in...
2
Ross Schools board member served for 40 years
3
Meade named president of Talawanda school board; meetings changed to...
4
West Chester Twp. Activity Center on the market for $2.5 million
5
Personal trainers to open Clean Eatz Cafe, offering healthy meals

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top