MLK Day march in West Chester canceled due to COVID-19 surge

Organizers for the annual West Chester Twp. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day “Live the Dream March for Unity” has been cancelled due to the surge of COVID-19.
Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations organizers announced the Live the Dream March for Unity will not be held in person on Monday. Instead, they are asking people to make a donation of non-perishable food or personal care items through the end of February to help vulnerable families in the community.
Donations may be made at:
- Edge Teen Center
- Boys and Girls Club
- MidPointe Library West Chester location
- MidPointe Library Liberty Center location
- West Chester Township Administration Building
- West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance
Donations will be distributed through the food pantries at Reach Out Lakota and Faith Community United Methodist Church.
People may also tune in to West Chester TV on YouTube or Spectrum at noon Monday to watch the virtual program and student awards ceremony. It will feature student essay winners, music from a virtual community choir, and a message from keynote speaker, Rev. Kendall Wright.
About the Author