Missing woman found deceased, Hamilton police say no foul play suspected

Barrett was last seen on East Avenue near Ludlow Street on March 12.

Explore Butler County man arrested after juvenile sextortion investigation

Journal-News has learned her body was found at 8:16 p.m. Thursday on Buckeye Street, according to HPD.

Police are asking that anyone with information related to the case to call Detective Doug Trenum at 513-868-5811, ext. 1270.

“The Hamilton Police Department extends its condolences to Rebecca’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” HPD said in the release.