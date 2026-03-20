Missing woman found deceased, Hamilton police say no foul play suspected

Rebecca Barrett, 41, who was reported missing last week, has been found deceased, according to Hamilton Police Department
“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing; however, foul play is not suspected at this time,” HPD said today via a release.
Barrett was last seen on East Avenue near Ludlow Street on March 12.
Journal-News has learned her body was found at 8:16 p.m. Thursday on Buckeye Street, according to HPD.
Police are asking that anyone with information related to the case to call Detective Doug Trenum at 513-868-5811, ext. 1270.
“The Hamilton Police Department extends its condolences to Rebecca’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” HPD said in the release.
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