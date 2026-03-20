Missing woman found deceased, Hamilton police say no foul play suspected

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Rebecca Barrett, 41, who was reported missing last week, has been found deceased, according to Hamilton Police Department

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing; however, foul play is not suspected at this time,” HPD said today via a release.

Barrett was last seen on East Avenue near Ludlow Street on March 12.

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Journal-News has learned her body was found at 8:16 p.m. Thursday on Buckeye Street, according to HPD.

Police are asking that anyone with information related to the case to call Detective Doug Trenum at 513-868-5811, ext. 1270.

“The Hamilton Police Department extends its condolences to Rebecca’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” HPD said in the release.

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Eric covers the city of Hamilton for Journal-News.com. His previous work includes reporting on southern Montgomery County for the Dayton Daily News. He has been part of the Cox First Media reporting team since 2005. He is a graduate of Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.