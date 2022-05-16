Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond; vehicle also located

A Hamilton man missing since April 2 was found dead Sunday in a pond on property in St. Clair Twp., according the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Curtis Kellums, 54, was found along with the vehicle he was driving in a pond owned by the family on West Elkton Road, according to officials. No foul play is suspected.
Kellums, of West Elkton Road, was reported missing on April 4 by a family member who said he went to the store two days prior and did not return, according to the police report.
Detectives say Kellums left the Walmart on Main Street in Hamilton at about 12:50 p.m. driving erratically in a 2021 gray/blue Ford Escape.
Hamilton detectives, family, friends and Equusearch Midwest Search & Recover Team led large searches for Kellums previously, but found nothing pointing to his whereabouts.
Dave Rader, director of Equusearch Midwest, said sonar equipment used Sunday showed an outline of a vehicle in the pond and the sheriff’s office was called.
TaskForce1 and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services responded with an underwater drone and divers and was able to retrieve the vehicle.
