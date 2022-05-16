BreakingNews
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond; vehicle also located
journal-news logo
X

Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond; vehicle also located

54-year-old Curtis Kellums has been missing from Hamilton since April 2, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
54-year-old Curtis Kellums has been missing from Hamilton since April 2, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
23 minutes ago

A Hamilton man missing since April 2 was found dead Sunday in a pond on property in St. Clair Twp., according the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Curtis Kellums, 54, was found along with the vehicle he was driving in a pond owned by the family on West Elkton Road, according to officials. No foul play is suspected.

Kellums, of West Elkton Road, was reported missing on April 4 by a family member who said he went to the store two days prior and did not return, according to the police report.

Detectives say Kellums left the Walmart on Main Street in Hamilton at about 12:50 p.m. driving erratically in a 2021 gray/blue Ford Escape.

ExploreHamilton police, family and volunteers search for missing man

Hamilton detectives, family, friends and Equusearch Midwest Search & Recover Team led large searches for Kellums previously, but found nothing pointing to his whereabouts.

Dave Rader, director of Equusearch Midwest, said sonar equipment used Sunday showed an outline of a vehicle in the pond and the sheriff’s office was called.

TaskForce1 and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services responded with an underwater drone and divers and was able to retrieve the vehicle.

In Other News
1
Pro-wrestling great Rhino will be at Hamilton event, offer seminar
2
Physical challenges don’t stop teen rapper’s music
3
Middletown hosting police K-9 regional competition
4
Dozens of ‘Littles’ on wait list for ‘Bigs’ at Big Brothers, Big...
5
New clinic offers mental health, addiction services near two hospitals

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top