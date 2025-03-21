MidPointe Library asking for a 0.75-mill replacement levy

Last November voters rejected a 1.25-mill continuing levy, 56 percent to 44 percent in Butler County and 64 percent to 36 percent in Warren County.

“We’ve been collecting the same amount since 2010 and it’s just not sustainable,’’ said Cari Hillman, MidPointe’s spokeswoman. “Everything costs more now. We knew a renewal would not be adequate.”

If approved, the measure would raise $5.7 million each of the next five years with collections beginning in January 2026.

It replaces a 0.75-mill levy voters first approved in 2010 and renewed in 2015 and 2020. That levy raised $3.5 million annually and is due to expire this coming December, Hillman said.

“There is no overlap in (collections for) the one we are asking for and the current levy,’’ said Travis Bautz, MidPointe’s executive director.

Hillman said the library board listened to the public’s response to the November levy, reducing the amount and making it a renewable levy instead of continuing.

“We certainly listened to the voters and made adjustments for this new ask,’’ Hillman said.

“We’re very grateful the last 15 years for the community’s support. We understand every five years we have to prove our validity and value to the community and we’re prepared to do that.”

Residents are now paying $14.59 annually on a $100,000 home on the expiring levy. With approval of the new levy, the cost would increase $11.66 for a total annual cost of $26.25, said Nancy Nix, Butler County auditor.

Should voters reject the levy, Hillman said programming, materials, services and hours would be cut.

“It would be catastrophic. We would not be able to operate the kind of library our community deserves,’’ Hillman said. “This levy keeps your library strong.”

There are about 180,000 library card holders overall at branches in Middletown, West Chester Twp., Trenton, Monroe and Liberty Twp.

Last year, Bautz said, there were 600,000 visits throughout the system; 2.1 million items checked out; with 2,751 programs offered that were attended by 95,805 patrons.