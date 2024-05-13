Middletown’s ‘Sounds at Sunset’ concert series returns for its third season

The concert series was created to honor Middletonian Tim Lewis, who passed away in December of 2021. Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash, is remembered for his love for his family and friends as well as his love for music, and a desire to make Middletown a better place.

“The cool thing about this event is it is for the community and put on by the community by people who want to honor Tim Lewis at the helm, including myself, his girlfriend, Jayne Reardon, and his family members,” said Baumgarten. “Jayne has been crucial to this operation and has picked up where he left off.”

The first concert of the summer season at Sunset Park will be held on May 30, featuring Tom The Torpedoes and special guest Arcadia. Other performers on the line-up will include Mike Wade & The Nasty Nati Brass Band with Dee Marie & The Demolition on June 13; Drive with Guilty Pleasure on June 27; Crown Watts with Visitor on July 11; Dangerous Jim & The Slims with special guest Randy Smith & The Haskells on July 25 and Scotty Bratcher with CFG & The Family on Aug. 8.

“We are trying to bring a variety of music to cater to everybody, and everyone’s tastes,” Baumgarten said. “It’s interesting to see the music that everyone likes, and of course, we take suggestions, and we’re always out looking at new bands. But the thing that makes me most excited is looking out at the crowd and seeing everyone enjoying themselves.”

There will be six concerts this summer on select Thursdays in May, June, July and August at Sunset Park. Concerts will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

“We’ve had a great response from the community. Everyone has been excited to have live music back in town, and now it’s at the park with a playground, so people can bring their kids. They don’t need to get a babysitter... It’s been really overwhelming to see all the support we’ve received, and it’s great that so many people have been able to come out and enjoy the concerts,” Baumgarten said.

Sunset Park is at 2698 Milton Road in Middletown. Motorcycle parking is available inside the park at the 200 Kenwood Drive entrance. A food truck will be on site, and Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill will be at the first concert on May 30. The food trucks will rotate throughout the concert season.

Attendees can bring a chair or a blanket. Visit the Sounds At Sunset Facebook page at facebook.com/soundsatsunset for more details.

How to go

What: Sounds at Sunset

When: Select Thursdays in May, June, July and August, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Sunset Park, Middletown

Cost: Free

More info.: www.facebook.com/soundsatsunset for details and updates. All ages welcome. Chairs permitted. Must be 21 to purchase alcohol.