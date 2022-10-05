Middletown’s Schwarber back in MLB playoffs for 7th time in eight seasons

Schwarber, 29, then made the playoffs last season with the Boston Red Sox, the team that acquired him from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline.

Schwarber signed a four-year, $79 million deal with the Phillies this season. The team started 22-29, then fired manager Joe Girardi.

The Phillies also lost two-time all-star Bryce Harper for two months, but Schwarber carried the offensive load. He has hit a National League-best 46 homers, including two in the playoff-clinching win, and driven in 94 runs. He’s hitting .219.

It was Schwarber’s eighth multiple home run game this season and he has 199 career homers.

“It hasn’t been an easy season,’’ Schwarber told reporters after Monday’s game. “We went through a manager change, went through the MVP being down ... and we went through people saying that our season’s over, that don’t even count the Phillies and they can’t catch the baseball ... and for us to get all of our guys back and healthy and for them to all be there and contribute, that’s what it’s about.”

Philadelphia’s postseason drought was the longest active one in the majors after the Seattle Mariners clinched their first playoff berth in 21 years Friday night.