Middletown’s proposed ‘Hollywoodland’: What’s there now, and what would need to change for the $1.3 billion development?

The Journal-News has spent this week studying the area to understand what is there now and what would need to change if the development happens. Here’s what we found:

Aerial view

Here’s a look at the master plan laid over an existing map of Middletown, with our notes in red on what is there now:

Caption "Hollywoodland" development plan in Middletown compared to what is in those locations now.

What’s there now?

Here are views from street level of locations that would be affected by the Hollywoodland development:

The front entrance to the proposed “Hollywoodland” development in Middletown shown with a view of what that space looks like today. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The buildings along South Main Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue, including the Oaks Community Church building, would need to be removed if Main Street Community Capital were allowed to design and build “Hollywoodland” on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Forest Hills Country Club would be part of the land needed if Main Street Community Capital were to design and build “Hollywoodland” on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The buildings along South Main Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue, including American Legion Post 218, would need to be removed if Main Street Community Capital were allowed to design and build “Hollywoodland” on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The Whitt Machine Shop and multiple other buildings would need to be removed if Main Street Community Capital were allowed to design and build “Hollywoodland” on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The buildings along South Main Street and Water Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue, including the Miami Conservancy District garage, would need to be removed if Main Street Community Capital were allowed to design and build ÒHollywoodlandÓ on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

This view of the intersection of South Main Street and 2nd Avenue could be dramatically different if Main Street Community Capital were to design and build “Hollywoodland” on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Forest Hills Country Club would be part of the land needed if Main Street Community Capital were to design and build “Hollywoodland” on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Forest Hills Country Club would be part of the land needed if Main Street Community Capital were to design and build “Hollywoodland” on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The land where Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy stands could become a parking garage if Main Street Community Capital were to design and build “Hollywoodland” on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The buildings along South Main Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue, including these residences on 2nd Ave., would need to be removed if Main Street Community Capital were allowed to design and build “Hollywoodland” on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The buildings along South Main Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue, including the former Broadway News building, would need to be removed if Main Street Community Capital were allowed to design and build “Hollywoodland” on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The Whitt Machine Shop and multiple other buildings would need to be removed if Main Street Community Capital were allowed to design and build “Hollywoodland” on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The buildings Water Street, including this Rehab to Rents garage, would need to be removed if Main Street Community Capital were allowed to design and build “Hollywoodland” on more than 50 acres near the Great Miami River and historic downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF