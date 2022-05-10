Middletown’s economic development department loses another employee

Nathan Cahall, recently promoted from finance director to assistant city manager, served as economic development director for 10 years with the city of Centerville.

Cahall filled the position created when Susan Cohen left Middletown in March to serve as administrator for Union Twp. in Clermont County.

He will work under Fire Chief Paul Lolli, the acting city manager after former City Manager Jim Palenick signed a mutual separation agreement in March.

In April, Chris Xeil Lyons, Middletown’s economic development director for the last two years, resigned after being placed on administrative leave, joining other top officials who have left the city’s employ this year.

Lyons was placed on paid administrative leave on March 24; she submitted her resignation April 21 saying her separation date was officially April 8.

Matt Eisenbraun, assistant economic director, also resigned and his official last day with the city was April 8. He left to become the community and economic development director for the city of Moraine, located south of Dayton.

Council member Rodney Muterspaw previously told the Journal-News despite the loss of a city manager, assistant city manager and two economic development employees, the city of Middletown is “bigger than a few of people. It’s business as usual.”