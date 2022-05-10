journal-news logo
Middletown’s economic development department loses another employee

Alaina Geres has left the city of Middletown to serve as executive director of economic development for the city of Sharonville.

Alaina Geres has left the city of Middletown to serve as executive director of economic development for the city of Sharonville. CONTRIBUTED

Only one person left after departures.

The city of Middletown’s economic development department, already operating without an assistant and executive director, has lost another employee.

Alaina Geres, program manager for nearly three years, submitted her resignation letter Friday, according to a city official. On her professional page, Geres announced she has accepted a position as economic director for the city of Sharonville.

Rachel Combs, Middletown’s former human resources manager, has the same position in Sharonville.

Missy Knight, Middletown’s spokesperson, said there are no updates regarding the city replacing Geres.

At a time when Middletown has several major projects planned, Debbie Garitson, administrative assistant, is the only employee in the economic development department.

Nathan Cahall, recently promoted from finance director to assistant city manager, served as economic development director for 10 years with the city of Centerville.

Cahall filled the position created when Susan Cohen left Middletown in March to serve as administrator for Union Twp. in Clermont County.

He will work under Fire Chief Paul Lolli, the acting city manager after former City Manager Jim Palenick signed a mutual separation agreement in March.

In April, Chris Xeil Lyons, Middletown’s economic development director for the last two years, resigned after being placed on administrative leave, joining other top officials who have left the city’s employ this year.

Lyons was placed on paid administrative leave on March 24; she submitted her resignation April 21 saying her separation date was officially April 8.

Matt Eisenbraun, assistant economic director, also resigned and his official last day with the city was April 8. He left to become the community and economic development director for the city of Moraine, located south of Dayton.

Council member Rodney Muterspaw previously told the Journal-News despite the loss of a city manager, assistant city manager and two economic development employees, the city of Middletown is “bigger than a few of people. It’s business as usual.”

